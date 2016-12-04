NEWS DESK



LONG ISLAND'S HOME COURT ADVANTAGE



LONG ISLAND'S HOME COURT ADVANTAGE!



Our good friend and Long Island legend Gus Alfieri has written a great new book that we enthusiastically recommend about his 1974 New York State Champion St. Anthony's team and what many consider to be Long Island's golden age of basketball. It is now available at Amazon.com , as is his first book - also terrific - about Hall Of Fame coach Joe Lapchick , who he played for at St. John's.



We're proud to annouce that we welcomed our

TWO MILLIONTH

visitor to

LongIslandBasketball.com



Long Island Invasion!

The Long Island basketball community seems to be very excited about our new Long Island Nets pro team, and has really enjoyed making the trip into Brooklyn to show their support while the team waits for the new Coliseum to be completed. Second and third graders from the Eatons Neck Youth Club caught the train from Northport and were delivered right to the Barclay's Center, where they got the chance to scrimmage on a real NBA court, and then stand with the Nets players during the National Anthem before enjoying an exciting D League contest! LET US KNOW IF YOUR GROUP WOULD LIKE TO ATTEND A GAME AND WE'LL HELP WITH THE ARRANGEMENTS!



Uniondale and New Rochelle waged a back and forth battle from whistle to whistle, but as the final seconds ticked down, it looked like the Huguenots would prevail. Danny Ashley saved the day, drilling a three pointer from the right baseline with defenders draped all over him for a dramatic 71-70 victory. FULL COVERAGE LATER

Baldwin Rallies

The Bruins looked overmatched in the early going, but in classic Bruin style, trapped, pressed, and hustled their way to a 60-57 victory over an excellent Mt. St. Michael team.

Elmont Reloads

KC Ndefo, an important role player on last season’s State Championship team, looks like he's ready to lead the Spartans in defense of their title, first earning MVP honors at the Alzheimer’s Preseason All Star Game, and now scoring 28 points, including 5 three pointers, to lead the Spartans to an impressive 57-46 win over upstate Class AA power Christian Brothers Academy.

LuHi Juggernaught

LuHi demolished two time defending Section 9 Champion Middletown 97-57.

Inspirational Loss

The South Side Cyclones were without three starters, and seemingly in a hopeless situation against a good Fox Lane team, but battled them right down to the wire before falling 52-50.

Hills East Tops North Bab

​In the first heavyweight matchup of the season, 4th ranked Hills East jumped in front with a hounding pressing/trapping defense and a balanced attack led by Savion Lewis and Julien Crittendon, and looked like they would run away with it, but North Babylon big man Billy Muller asserted himself in the second half and kept the Bulldogs within striking distance. In the end, the Thunderbirds remained in control, holding off several North Babylon runs to take an impressive 72-63 decision at home. One of the first things you notice about this Hills East team is their speed and quickness, and they put it to use right from the tap, following up North Babylon’s Brandon Sobotker, who opened the game with a three-pointer, with fast break baskets by Kenny Mathurin, Kendall Nero-Clark, and Lewis for a quick 6-3 lead. Devon Hicks cut diagonally across the lane, got the dish and pulled up for a short jumper to cut it to 6-5, but a beautiful give and go to Lewis sparked another high-speed run, and a putback by Nero-Clark and a fast break basket by Kioni Nedd gave the Thunderbirds a 12-5 advantage with 4:32 to play in the opening quarter. Mathurin’s fast break dunk off a turnover and a steal and basket by Lewis turned it into an 11 point lead and what looked like the beginning of a decisive run, but a big 3 by Jason Okanlawon from the left wing stopped it, and then Sobotker’s two free throws and his running hook shot and the Bulldogs were back in it, trailing 16-12. Hills East responded, scoring 9 straight points to close out the quarter, capped off by a 3 pointer by Shane Dean from the deep right wing, and they had a solid 25-12 lead with one quarter complete. Dean kept it going, opening the second quarter with a left baseline 3 pointer to put the Bulldogs on the ropes once again, and although Michael Picataggio answered with a left wing 3, Dean responded with his third straight triple, this one from the right wing, to keep the pressure on. Give North Babylon credit: Hills East was doing a great job limiting Billy Muller's touches, but his teammates stepped up, with Shavonte Thomas looping one in from the lane and Hicks knocking down two free throws to get the Bulldogs back within striking distance. The teams traded baskets and free throws the rest of the half, with Crittendon carrying the load for the Thunderbirds, and just as Hills started to ease away once again, North Baylon got clutch back to back 3s from Okanlawon to cut it to 45-33 Thunderbirds at intermission. You could tell that North Babylon was determined to get the ball into the hands of Muller as the second half got underway, and they did and he responded, opening the half with 7 straight points to bring the Bulldogs back within 5. Nero-Clark stopped the run, rebounding his own miss and scoring, and then he scored again, this time on the break after a turnover. Crittendon followed him with another fast break basket and before you knew it, Hills was up by double digits again, but Cori Sanders renewed the North Babylon push with a right wing 3, and Muller’s two free throws made it a 6 point game. Lewis, who is racking up D1 offers, answered with back to baskets, Nedd stole the ball and scored, Sean Lulley knocked down a baseline jumper, and Lewis scored again back to back, making it 63-45 East with 1:02 to play in the quarter in what surely was the decisive run, but maybe not! Muller scored off an inbound play and knocked down a baseline jumper in the final seconds, cutting it to 63-49 with three quarters in the books and it felt like the Bulldogs were still alive. Muller confirmed it, hitting a nice turn-around jumper to open the 4th quarter, and the teams traded baskets down to the 4-minute mark when a Sanders putback of a missed free throw and a running hook shot by Hicks cut it to 68-59. Nero-Clark scored another clutch basket for Hills, rebounding and scoring with 2:36 to play, but Muller answered with another turn-around and NB still had hope. It quickly vanished, with both teams struggling to score down the stretch. The Thunderbirds added two free throws by Nedd, and Muller scored once again for the 72-63 final. Crittendon led Hills East with 21 points, Lewis had 16 and 5 assists, Kendall Nero-Clark finished with 12 points, and Dean with 11. For North Babylon, Muller matched Crittendon with 21 points and Picataggio had 11. 12/1



Knicks Survive

The Knicks withstood an 18-0 run and held off the Sacremento Kings 106-98

BBP Islip Tourney Champs

Bayport-Blue Point looks like a Class A contender again this season after pounding Class AA West Babylon 105-77 in the final of Islip's Anil John Tournament. Mike Darby led the way with 32 points and 5 assists, Zach Walker added 27 points and 8 steals, and Andrew Riefenstahl chipped in 21 points. They defeated host Isip 86-53 in the first round, and it was Kevin Doty who led the way with 24 points 12/3.



Floral Park Routs Babylon

Floral Park is another team to keep your eye on this season, crushing Babylon 79-40 in their opener behind 29 points from Brian Fox, 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists from TJ Cleuss, and 8 points and 7 assists from Frank Phelan. 12/3



Hewlett Takes Opener

Nassau Class A contender Hewlett opened their season with a solid 58-47 win over a good Sewanhaka team.

Zach Bromfeld led the way with 23 points and Matt Mannino added 11. 12/2



Bellmore Shaw Champs

Bellmore JFK defeated host MacArthur 43-36 to capture the 2016 Jeff Shaw Memorial Basketball Tournament Championship. Marco Travaglione led the way with 16 points and 9 rebounds, and Steve Carlson added 15 points. The Cougars defeated Division 51-38 in the first round behind 14 points from Josh Eisner, 13 from Carlson, and 12 from Matt Muscarella. In the Consolation Game, Mike Tamburello hit an incredible 12 three pointers, finishing with 40 points in Division's win over Denmark. 12/2



​Smithtown West Cruises

12th ranked Smithtown West jumped out to a 27-5 lead and rolled to a 66-42 win over Mt. Sinai in the season opener for both teams. 12/1

Pro Battle Of LI!

Not only was our new Long Island Nets D League team hosting, but both teams got great performances from Long Islanders, with Hicksville's John Petrucelli scoring 20 points to help lead the Erie BayHawks to 114-105 OT victory over the Nets and their leading scorer, Brentwood's JJ Moore , who finished with 23 points.

Titans Bounce Back

#8 Holy Trinity showed what they are capable of, even without point guard and leading scorer Thornton Scott, going on the road and defeating Holy Cross 72-64 behind 20 points from Tyler Small, 17 from Cam Wynter, and 12 from Taj Jenkins. 12/6



Tough Start For St. Dom's

The Bayhawks dropped to 0-4 on the new season, falling to a good Roosevelt team 91-60. Timmy Santana led the Roughriders with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 steals, Latrell Hollis added 22 points and 8 rebounds, and Isaiah Stone finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. 12/6



Chaminade Rebounds

The Flyers recovered from a humbling road defeat, pounding Commack 67-40 on their home court. All-Star Kyle Murphy finished with 21 points and 8 rebounds, Bobby Connors added 17 points and 7 rebounds, and Brendan McGuire chipped in with 9 points and 8 rebounds. Ryan Donohue led the Cougars with 10 points. 12/6



Farrell Nips #3 Titans

Monsignor Farrell surprised 3rd ranked Holy Trinity 41-40, holding the Titans to three 4th quarter points. Tyler Small had a big game, finishing with 21 points for Holy Trinity. The Friars played without All-Star Thorton Scott, who will be out a few more weeks recovering from a foot injury. STORY 12/3



Gus Alfieri Honored

4th ranked St. Anthony's kicked off their 2016-17 season with a resounding 71-38 win over Carey, with Jon Harewood scoring 19 points and Tyrone Lyons 12, but the highlight of the evening was the halftime dedication of their home court in the name of long-time coach Gus Alfieri, who guided the Friars to state and national prominence and helped usher in the golden age of Long Island basketball. Congratulations to Coach Alfieri! We look forward to covering games on the Gus Alfieri Court for many years to come 12/5



NASSAU COVERAGE

Hewlett 63 Queensbury 56

Hewlett is coming home from upstate New York with an 8-1 record and the Shawn Walsh Memorial Tournament Championship. Alyjah Hill was MVP of the tournament and had 25 points in the title game, and Zach Bromfeld was All-Tournament and had 23 points and 16 rebounds in the semifinal. 12/30

#15 Syosset 62 MacArthur 37

The Braves remain unbeaten, improving to 9-0 with a convincing victory. Robert Kula was high scorer with 12 points, and Griffin Halpern racked up 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. 12/29

#13 Floral Park 74

#3 Westbury 71

Games like this are what December

basketball is all about, with great match-ups between good teams that don’t normally play each other, and this one was all you could ask for. Game 1 of Chaminade’s annual Haggerty Tournament started off as expected - with exciting back and forth action, but it began to look like the Green Dragons might pull away after Darius Young knocked down back to back threes. TJ Cluess kept it close with a nice cut and basket from the left wing, and then Floral Park took the lead on a Matt Jounakos three pointer from the top at the 3 minute mark of the quarter. The teams kept up the exciting pace going straight to the buzzer, with a left wing three by Cluess giving Floral Park a 22-20 edge with one quarter complete. A Bien-Aise basket from underneath tied it as the second quarter got underway, and another Young three made it 25-22 Westbury, but the Knights had the upper hand the rest of the quarter, building a 5 point lead on a Cluess three, Frank Phelan's steal and fast break basket, and a left wing three by Jounakos, and they led by 10 with 2:19 to go on back to back fast break baskets by Phelan. The lead was 11 at intermission. Floral Park threatened to pull away as the third quarter got underway, going up 47-35 on another Cluess three, but Jonathan Dean's jumper and free throw brought the lead back down to single digits, Khalid Ketchens added a putback, and Bien-Aise a baseline drive and fastbreak basket and the Green Dragons were back in it. Brandon Ottley continued the run, scoring on the break, Young tied it with a fast break basket off a turnover, and Bien-Aise gave Westbury the lead with a left baseline three with just under 4 minutes to play in the quarter. It was 53-48 Green Dragons after a Ketchens drive from the left wing through traffic, but Phelan knocked down a much needed three for Floral Park to stop the run, and a Jounakos right wing three made it a 1 point game with 2:28 left. Fox’s left baseline drive reclaimed the lead, but Young answered with a three and the teams traded baskets as the clock ticked down, with Westbury up 61-60 at the buzzer. The teams continued to trade baskets at an exciting pace as the decisive 4th quarter began, but a bench technical foul on Westbury with 4:35 to play threatened to swing the momentum to the Knights. Cluess knocked down all four free throws to put Floral Park up by 1, but a power move by Ketchens on the other end and Westbury was back on top. After back to back turnovers, it was Westbury ball, up by 1, with 1:35 to play, but they couldn’t add to the lead and Phelan's running hook shot from the top put Floral Park up 70-69. Dean answered with a drive from behind the left elbow and it was Westbury by 1 with 34 seconds left, but at the 18 second mark, Jounakos struck again, drilling a contested right baseline three that proved to be the game winner. The Green Dragons got off three shots in the final seconds, but none of them found the basket. Floral Park will take on host Chaminade, 74-47 winners over Manhasset, in the Championship Game. T.J. Cluess led all scorers with 27 points, and he pulled down 12 rebounds as well, Phelan added 16 points, Jounakos 15, and Fox 14. Young and Bien-Aise both had 20 points for Westbury, and Dean and Ketchens both 12.

​St. Augustine 76 Holy Trinity 40

The 4th ranked Titans were pounded by one of New Jersey's top ranked teams at the Skyline Classic in Jersey City. 12/28



Malverne Rocks Westbury

Malverne did not look good the last time we saw them, getting pounded by St. Anthony's and looking listless and confused, but things have changed. The Mules registered their 2nd straight upset, defeating Westbury 74-59 in the championship game of their own tournament the night after beating West Hempstead 83-65 in the semifinals, and it wasn't just that they beat two good teams, but they beat them easily! Craig Wilson was the star tonight, scoring 32 points while Greg Lott added 17 points and 13 rebounds. 12/29/06 EDITORS NOTE: Malverne went on to win NYSPHSAA and Federation State Championships that season!



Nassau Highlights

#7 Uniondale 69 Hempstead 50

The Knights registered another impressive win over a good opponent. As one Sweet 16 voter put it: "Wow to Uniondale for getting it done with 3 sophomores in the starting lineup". Talented youngsters and veteran leadership from Danny Ashley, who finished with 29 points and 6 assists in this one. 12/23

Locust Valley 52 CS Harbor 47

Two teams off to good starts in an early conference showdown, and the road team prevailed, handing the hosts their first loss of the season. Balanced attacks seem to be the key to success for many teams this season, and that's what the Falcons threw at the Seahawks, led by Brian Wright with 11 points and Danny Wilson with 10. Reese Grossman led all scorers with 22 for the CSH 12/23

Roslyn 71 #15 Hewlett 62

3-4 Roslyn rallied from an 8 point halftime deficit on the road to hand red hot Hewlett their first loss, and they did it without a three point barrage. Jake Buchbinder led the balanced attack, scoring 9 fourth quarter points and finishing with 17, Omar Burns had 13 points off the bench, Jonah Tener finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds, Jared Cohen 11 points and 5 assists, and Eric Somer added 10 points. Gianluca Preziosi led Hewlett with 17 points and Matthew Mannino had 13. 12/22

#1 LuHi 74 Poly Prep 60

The Crusaders took to the road and handed private school power Poly Prep their second loss of the season. All New York State forward Donatas Kupsas returned to the line-up after an injury kept him out of their two previous games, which included their only loss, and he finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds. Chris Coalman had another big game, scoring 23 points and making 4 steals, sophomore Essam Mostafa added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Brandon Jacobs had 13 points and eight assists. LuHi has a home game today against Leman Manhattan Prep, and then will spend the vacation at a tournament in Florida. 12/22

Syosset 73 Hempstead 65

Syosset is off to a good start, and picked up an impressive road win, holding off the Tigers to improve to 6-0. Hempstead trailed by 15 at the half, but outscored the Braves 16-4 in the third quarter and it was a war the rest of the way. Griffin Halpern, who is averaging 17 ppg, led Syosset with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, Robert Kula scored 13 of his 19 points in the decisive 4th quarter, and Jacob Wiener added 13 points. Hempstead's balanced attack was led by Dante Lowers with 16 points and Lykeem Bethea with 13. 12/20

#15 Hewlett 73 #13 So. Side 58

Playing on the road, and with their leading scorer, Brandon Grayson, held to just 9 points, the Cyclones made a game of it, but the host Bulldogs were just too much, pulling away in the 4th quarter behind big games from Alyjah Hill, who had 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks, Zach Bromfeld, who is averaging a double-double and had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Gianluca Preziosi, who had 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Matthew Mannino, who finished with 6 points and 16 rebounds. Pat Basile had a season-high 23 for South Side. Can’t wait for the rematch, which will be January 19th! 12/20

VS North 70 Glen Cove 57

Valley Stream North is making their case for returning to the Sweet 16, impressively defeated previously unbeaten Glen Cove with their formidable balanced attack. John Alimo and Noah Shy led the way with 19 points each, Taliq Abdul-Rahim added 17 and Omar Baxter 13. Neri Romero led Glen Cove with 19, Jared Jackson had 17, and Kevin Ernest 11. 12/19

LWA 91 Portledge 46

New York State's top ranked Class C team rolled over the team thought to be their strongest league challenger. Jordan Dingle led the way with 20 points. Trevor Dowd had 12 for Portledge. 12/19

Hempstead 62 Holy Cross 60

Coming into the weekend, the results of this game might have been expected, but Saturday, 1-4 Holy Cross upset Long Island Lutheran, Long Island's #1 ranked team, so Hempstead's dramatic last-second victory at the Brooklyn Bridge Holiday Classic turned out to be a big one for the unbeaten Tigers. Lykeem Bethea, who hit the game winner, led the way with 11 points and 9 assists, Ja'Juan Polley added 11 points and Dante Lowers 10, and Devin Dobson finished with 9 points and 10 rebounds. Hempstead improved to 4-0 on the season. 12/18

Holy Cross 63 #1 LuHi 60

The undefeated Crusaders were shocked on the road by the 1-4 Knights. 12/17

Manhasset 52 Garden City 38

Two teams looking to be competitive in Nassau Class A faced off, and Manhasset staged a second half rally on the road, holding Garden City to just 9 second half points. Chris Themelis led the Indians with 15 points and Danny Hedberg added 13 points and 6 rebounds. Andrew DeSantis finished with 18 points and Kevin McNiff with 10 for the Trojans. 12/16

Syosset 54 Pt Washington 44

Syosset looks like a contender again in Nassau AA1, improving to 5-0 with an impressive road win over Port Washington, who fell to 3-2 with the loss. Jacob Wiener led the Braves with 19 points and Griffin Halpern had 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists while Xavier Merriweather led Port Washington with 17. 12/15

Hewlett 66 #41 Chaminade 57

There are a lot of very good teams in Nassau Class A this season, and Hewlett is definitely one of them. The Bulldogs beat Chaminade at Chaminade, and in impressive fashion. One of Long Island's top big men, Zach Bromfeld, had 28 points and 15 rebounds, and the extremely athletic Alyjah Hill finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists. 12/14

#4 Westbury 81 Kellenberg 58

Last season, Kellenberg pounded Westbury. The Green Dragons returned the favor, leading wire to wire, and featured a balanced attack led by Darius Young with 19 points, Isiah Bien-Aise with 18 points and 12 rebounds, Jonathan Dean with 17 points and 9 rebounds, and Khalid Ketchens with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Brandon Ottley ran the show, finishing with 8 assists. Dylan Willis led Kellenberg with 12 points and Michael Geisweller had 11. 12/14

P lainview 53 Massapequa 52

The Hawks improved to 3-1, holding off 12th ranked Massapequa. Jack Stafford, who hit a big three down the stretch, finished with 16 points, and Josh Cohen did too, and finished with 13. Bryce Paladino led Massapequa with 16 points and Thomas Ammendola added 14. 12/13

Floral Park 64 Lindenhurst 52

Floral Park continues to build their resume, utilizing a big second quarter to defeat an improved Lindenhurst team and move to 4-0. Frank Phelan had a big game, finishing with 21 points and 7 assists, T.J. Cluess had 15 points and 9 rebounds, and Brian Fox 14 points. Arthur Brzozka was high man for Lindenhurst with 16 and Rian Casimir added 11. 12/13

Jericho 72 Carle Place 50

The Jayhawks are going to need their youngsters to step up this season, and early signs are promising. Jason Katz led the way with 14 points, and he got help from freshman Brandon Weiss, who finished with 10. Nathaniel Armstrong led all scorers with 16 for Carle Place. 12/12

VS North 55 St. Anthonys 45

16th ranked Valley Stream North stunned #4 St. Anthony's 55-45 at the Public/Catholic Challenge at Elmont HS, pulling away in the 4th quarter of a back and forth game. John Alimo led the way with 17 points, MVP Noah Shy added 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists, and Taliq Abdul-Rahim finished with 10 points and 5 assists. Tyrone Lyons led the Friars with 16 points and Jon Harewood had 15. 12/10

Elmont 73 Chaminade 68

The Spartans have clearly reloaded, and rallied to win their third consecutive game against a highly regarded opponent, this time led by three 20 point scorers. K.C. Ndefo had a game-high 25 points, Jaylon Miller added 23, and Victor Olawoye 21. Kyle Murphy led Chaminade with 22 points and Brendan McGuire had 14. 12/10

# 7 Elmont 68 # 15 Deer Park 53

Apparently Elmont is taking this "Defending New York State Champion" thing seriously! The Spartans picked up their second straight impressive win of the young season, with Victor Olawoye leading the balanced attack with 14 points, K.C. Ndefo adding 13, and Jaylin Miller 12. Darien Jenkins led all scorers with 24 for Deer Park. 12/8

Bellmore 69 Malverne 59

Junior Steven Carlson scored a career-high 36 points to go along with 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals to lead the Bellmore JFK Cougars to a 69-59 victory over the Malverne Mules. Senior Kobe Chukwuka grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, Senior Josh Eisner scored 9 points and had four assists, and Sophomore Marco Travaglione scored 11 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. Malverne's Makhia Effs finished with 22 points and Josh Rivers with 16. 12/8

# 5 Westbury 78 New Hyde P 52

Playing without All New York State guard Jonathan Dean, Westbury built a 20 point halftime lead and cruised in their opener. The Green Dragon balanced attack was led by Jalyn Dunlap, who had 21 points, and another All New York State guard, Darius Young, who had 16. Khalid Ketchens added 14 points and Brandon Ottley 10 points and 8 assists. Joe Langon had 13 points, Jacom Clemons 11, and Thomas Messina 10 for New Hyde park. 12/7

Hewlett 65 SJB 46

Hewlett blew open a tight game with a 22-6 fourth quarter, led by Zach Bromfeld, who finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Alyjah Hill, who had 16 points and 11 rebounds, Gianluca Preziosi, with 15 points, 6 assists and 5 steals,and Matthew Mannino, who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Locastro led SJB with 12 points. 12/7

Massapequa 58 GN South 39

13th ranked Massapequa opened their season with an impressive road win featuring a balanced attack led by Bryce Paladino, who had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Kevin Voigt, who finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds, and Gary Rettig, who added 11 points. Caleb Ponce led GNS with 12 points. 12/6

VS North 61 W Hempstead 50

16th ranked Valley Stream North opened up with a solid home win, featuring Noah Shy with 19 points, Jon Francois and Omar Baxter with 12, and Shamari Griffith with 9 points and 15 rebounds. Christian Martinez led West Hempstead with 19. 12/6

Hempstead 73 William Floyd 54

Hempstead used a 19-6 third quarter to pull away from a William Floyd team visiting from Suffolk County. The Tigers utilized a balanced attack featuring Lykeem Beathea with 15 points, Jajuan Polley and Saybien Barron with 14 each, and Deshawn Meadors with 10. Kendall Robinson led all scorers with 23 points for Floyd. 12/6

Calhoun 78 Farmingdale 73 OT

The Colts, one of our dark horses this season, defeated Farmingdale in two overtimes. Jalen Rosemond led the way with 23 points and Tom Cummings had 17 for Calhoun while Mike Lynch finished with 17 for the Dalers. 12/6

Sewanhaka 73 Amityville 62​

Two good teams met in an intersectional battle, and host Sewanhaka came out on top. Giovamy Bryce was high scorer for the hosts with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Rahim Akinwomni had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Serrano led all scorers with 25 for Amityville. 12/6



Bob Grant Classic

Smithtown West Takes Title

The Bulls dug themselves out of an early hole and out battled St. Anthony's 61-54 to win this season's Bob Grant Tip-Off Classic. The final was a defensive battle, with both offenses bottled up as the title game unfolded, but Tyrone Lyons from St. Anthony’s broke the ice with a nice turn-around jumper from the right baseline at the 5:30 mark, and then Mike Pavinelli drilled a left baseline three to make it 5-zip Friars a minute or so later. It remained 5-0 as the first quarter clock dipped under the 3 minute mark, but St. Anthony’s got some momentum going and had a flurry in the final minutes, capped off by Jevon Burke’s left wing three pointer, and they led 14-5 at the buzzer. Corey Bernard kept it going as the second quarter got underway, knocking down a three from behind the right elbow for a 12 point lead, and his second three from about the same spot made it 20-7, but Jake Torres broke the momentum, spotting up on the left wing and knocking down a three for Smithtown. Pavinelli answered with his second three, but Nick Ferolito countered with a left baseline three, sparking a Smithtown run, and it was suddenly tied at 24 after Mike Gannon’s left wing three, Kyle LaGuardia’s spinning drive, and two Gordon Shouler free throws, and ended up tied at 28 at the half. The defenses asserted themselves again in the third quarter, with both teams held to single digits in the quarter, but West was playing with confidence now and kept trying to build a lead, going up 4 on a steal and fast break basket by Ferolito. The Friars kept it close, breaking the Smithtown press and finding Lyons underneath, and when Chris Crespo scored on a drive from the top, Lyons stepped up again, knocking down two free throws and it remained a 2 point game with three quarters complete. A right elbow jumper by Tony Lopez tied it as the 4th quarter got underway, but West retook the lead on a drive by Greg Giordano and the teams traded baskets until Giordano’s fade away jumper from the top, a tip-in by LaGuardia, and Giordano’s leaner from just outside the lane put the Bulls up 48-40 with 2:32 to play. Shouler got a goaltending call to bump the lead to 10, but Jon Harewood kept hopes alive for the Friars, knocking down a thee to make it 50-43 with 1:46 remaining, and then his three point play made it 53-47 at the 1:20 mark. Burke’s three pointer cut it to 55-50 and then his drive made it a 4 point game with 19 seconds showing, but Shouler went to the line three times down the stretch, going 5-6, and the Friars turned it over twice in the final seconds and the Bulls held on for the win. MVP Shouler had 17 points to lead the Smithtown, Giordano 12, LaGuardia 9 points and 15 rebounds, and Crespo 8 points and 7 assists. Burke led the Friads with 14 and Harewood finished with 13. 12/8

Central Islip Rolls

Make no mistake, Central Islip will be a serious contender once again this season, defeating a good Longwood team 76-57 in the consolation game after battling St. Anthony's in the semifinals. 12/8

St. Anthony’s Holds Off C.I.

There was a great first round matchup at the Bob Grant Tip-Off Classic. After a hard fought first quarter, St. Anthonys capitalised on Central Islip’s foul troubles to build a 12 point halftime lead, but the Musketeers quickly closed the gap as the second half got underway, and the teams battled the rest of the way, with the Friars holding on for a 54-52 victory. Jon Harewood led St. Anthony’s with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists and Tyrone Lyons added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Brentwood transfer Ryan Beckles led all scorers with 25 points for C.I., and Angel Jimenez added 12. 12/7

West Scorches Longwood

It was a very scrappy first half, with 11th ranked Smithtown West taking a 22-20 lead into the locker room, but Gordon Shouler caught fire for them, scoring 11 points in an 18-4 third quarter while their outstanding team defense frustrated the Lions at every turn, and the Bulls won going away, taking a 62-35 decision to advance to a championship game showdown with #4 St. Anthony’s. Shouler finished with 18 points and Chris Crespo added 11, while Isaiah Whitty led Longwood with 12 points. 12/7



It’s important to know your history so that you have a clear sense of where you come from and an idea of what you can become, because so many great things have been accomplished on Long Island basketball courts over the years, by people who grew up in the same towns and went to the same schools and played on the same courts that you do. That's particularly true during that time period not so long ago, often referred to as Long Island basketball’s Golden Age, which began in early 1970s and stretched into the early 80’s. Why was it considered to be our Golden Age? I'll give you an example: In the 1974-75 season, 4 out of the 5 players named First Team All New York State were from Long Island high schools! They were: Reggie Carter and Wayne McKoy from Long Island Lutheran, Jim Graziano from Farmingdale, and Mike Palma from St. Agnes of Rockville Centre (now Kellenberg). More? Southampton's Foots Walker and Bellport's Randy Smith BOTH STARTED for the 1979 Cleveland Cavaliers. More? That same year, three Long Island teams won State Championships: St. Anthony’s in AAA, Malverne in A, and Bridgehampton in D, and in 1980, an incredible 5 teams were New York State Champions: Ward Melville in A, Bellport in B, Bridgehampton in D, Holy Trinity in CHSAA A, and St. Dominic in the NYSAIS! Keep going? Long Island had four First Team All-New York State players once again in 1979-80 - Bret Bearup from Harborfields, Wes Correa from Bellport, Matt Doherty from Holy Trinity, and Carl Johnson from Bridgehampton, and then for a third time in 1982-83, with Russell Pierre from North Babylon, Augusto Binelli from Long Island Lutheran, Dinky Miller from East Hampton, and Matt Ryan from Miller Place all first team All-New York State. It’s not over yet! Plainview’s Marc Iavaroni and Roosevelt’s Julius Erving BOTH STARTED for the 1983 NBA Champion Philadelphia 76ers! There are many more examples, but I think you get the idea! So how are we doing lately? Despite what you might have heard, you still have every reason to be proud. Every year since 1996, at least one Long Island team has played for a New York State Championship, and in that 20 year time span, 31 Long Island teams have gone on to win State Championships and 71 players have earned First Team All-New York State honors. That compares favorably with any other region of the state. Be very proud of where you come from, and go out and forge a new legacy for yourself. Be part of our next Golden Age!





Center Moriches 89 BBP 80

Bayport-Blue Point led most of the way in the final of the Anthony Parlato Tournament, but had three starters foul out and couldn't hold on. Sophomore Sean Braithwaite led the comeback with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists and Tyiquon Nix also had a big game, finishing with 22 points. Nakia Durham added 13. Mike Darby had 23 points and Zach Walker 22 for BBP before both fouled out. 12/30

Upper Room 73 Trenton Catholic 41

Upper Room improved to 6-1, rolling to the championship of the Prime Time ESCIT Tournament in Trenton, NJ. Osbel Caraballo led the way with 22 points, including the 1000th of his career, Lester Quinones had 17, and Rashan Allen, who began the school year at Copiague, finished with 10. 12/29

#9 Harborfields 63

#10 Brentwood 57

Harborfields and Brentwood have both been consistently among Suffolk’s best basketball programs in recent years, both representing Long Island upstate, and they have built a nice tradition of playing each other non-league. This year’s match-up was a memorable addition to that legacy, with 9th ranked Harborfields rallying on the road to defeat 10th ranked Brentwood in a hotly contested game that went right down to the wire. Brentwood raced out to a 10-0 lead capped off by Rahmel Allen’s nice baseline drive, and Tyler Carey’s steal and fast break basket gave them a 16-5 lead with 2:39 left in the first quarter, but Harborfields scored the last 5 points of the quarter to tighten it up, with Shane Wagner knocking down a left baseline three pointer and Alex Merhige a runner from the left elbow to cut the margin to 6 at the buzzer. Harborfields still had the momentum as the second quarter began, with Merhige rebounding and scoring and Kyle Stolba rebounding and scoring to make it a 2 point game, but Allen stalled the run with a left wing three pointer. Harborfields continued to rally, drawing even on two free throws and then a three pointer from the top by Merhige, but Karis Watson answerd, spitting the defense at the top and scoring. It was tied again when sophomore Mike McDermott collected his own blocked shot and kissed it off the glass, and the teams continued to trade baskets, one of them a three pointer by Ryan Stolba from the left baseline that gave the Green Tornadoes their first lead. Merhige followed it up with a pump-fake and left wing drive for a 3 point Harborfields advantage and that was the margin at halftime. Ryan Stolba’s right baseline three made it 36-30 Harborfields early in the third quarter, but freshman Zed Key’s nice jump hook from the low post kept it close. Ryan Stolba responded with another three, again from the right baseline, but Brentwood answered with a run, retaking the lead on a right baseline three by Allen with less than 4 minutes to play in the quarter, and then his fast break dunk made it 44-41 Brentwood with 2:20 left. Wagner countered with a three from the top to tie it at 44, and the teams traded baskets, one a nice drive and dunk by Merhige from the left elbow, and a drive from the top by McDermott gave Harborfields a 2 point lead as the third quarter came to a close. Jovon Williams scored from underneath and freshman Bryce Harris knocked down two free throws to give Brentwood the lead as the fourth quarter got underway, but Kyle Stolba’s putback tied it and McDermott’s spinning drive down the baseline put the Tornadoes back in front. He added a basket from underneath good for a 54-50 lead with 3:07 to play, but Harris did the same to bring Wood Nation back within 2, and freshman Kenny Lazo’s steal and fast break basket tied it at 54 with 2:17 showing. It was Brentwood ball again with 1:35 remaining, but they could not covert and you could feel the momentum shift after Merhige hammered home a fast break dunk, and his missed free throw was tipped in by McDermott to put Harborfields up 58-54 with 1:10 left. McDermott added two free throws for a 6 point lead and the Indians were on the ropes with 51 seconds remaining, but Allen kept them alive with a 3 point play. Kyle Stolba ended all hope, knocking down two free throws on the other end to make made it a two possession game once again and Harborfields held on from there for the big win. Merhige was impressive once again, finishing with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Wagner had a big game with 13 points and 12 assists, and McDermott a revelation with 12 points and 7 rebound. Allen looked good too, and had 18 points for Brentwood and Harris added 12 points. EDITORS NOTE: The Tornadoes picked up another impressive win the following day, ripping upstate power Fox Lane 50-29 with an incredible defensive effort and 19 points and 12 rebounds from Alex Merhige . 12/27



College Update

Here is how Long Island's college teams are doing coming out of the break for exams and the holiday:

Adelphi 9-3

Farmingdale State 4-4

Hofstra 8-5

LIU/Post 4-7

Molloy 6-6

Nassau CC 12-2

NYIT 3-7

Old Westbury 3-5

St. Joseph’s 1-7

Stony Brook 4-7

Suffolk CC 3-6

USMMC 4-7



Suffolk Highlights

#11 Brentwood 85 Pat-Med 57

Will 11th ranked Brentwood, thought to be in rebuilding mode before the season started, especially after the departures of Ryan Beckles and Lester Quinones , continue to dominate in Suffolk League 1? Pat-Med, coming into the game 4-0, was their first test, and the Wood Nation jumped all over them, building a 29-9 first quarter lead and they never looked back. Tyler Carey led the way with 27 points, Karis Watson added 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists and Zed Key 6 points and 9 rebounds. Nathaniel Ormond finished with 16 points for the Raiders, Devin Llanes with 15, and Anthony Ahyoung with 14. 12/20

Mt. Sinai 70 East Hampton 57

Mt. Sinai is building an impressive resume, improving to 6-0 in their league opener. Nick Rose had a big game with 31 points and 14 rebounds, Harrison Bak added 12 points and Dan Deckert 10. Jack Reese led the Bonackers with 19, Turner Foster had 11, and Phil Zablosky 10. 12/19

St. Anthony 62 St. Francis 58

The Friars scored only 14 1st half points and trailed by as many as 16, but they rallied in the second half and improved their record to 4-2 with a dramatic come from behind road victory in overtime. St Anthony's was led by Tyrone Lyons, who had a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds, Jon Harewood, who added 16 points, and 7 rebounds, and Mike Pavinelli, who finished with 14 points, including 4 second half three pointers. 12/18

Central Islip 74 Amityville 61

The Musketeers built a 39-18 halftime lead and went on to win the Championship at the annual Fred Williams Tournament. Ryan Beckles led the way with 23 points and 8 assists, Christian Cherry had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks, and Ishmael Wade 12 points and 4 assists. Josh Serrano had 19 for host Amityville. 12/17

Central Islip 68 Copiague 65

Two Class AA contenders met in the opening round of the Fred Williams Classic at Amityville, and the Musketeers rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the 10th ranked Eagles. Ryan Beckles led the way with 26 points, Michael Hennie added 14, and Christian Cherry finished with 12 points, 18 rebounds, and 4 assists. Rigaud Destime had 26 points for Copiague and RJ Walker 13. C.I. will face host Amityville, an 81-72 winner over SJB, in the championship game today at 2PM. 12/16.

#7 Bay Shore 65 Deer Park 61

Coaches set up non-league schedules to test their teams before league play begins, and Deer Park has truly been tested, falling to 0-4 on the season after 7th ranked Bay Shore rallied past them for the win. All four of their losses have been to Sweet 16 ranked teams, and their loss to defending State Champion Elmont the only one by double digits. The Rivera brothers did them in this time, with Jose finishing with 24 points and 4 steals and Angel with 22 points. Brett Talbert led Deer Park with 14 points. 12/15

C. Moriches 71 Stony Brook 38

Center Moriches knocked off their second straight iconic Long Island basketball program, rolling over perennial Class C contender Stony Brook. Super sophomore Sean Braithwaite led the way with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, Nakia Durham and Tyiquon Nix both finished with 14 points, and Troy Goode added 8 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 5 steals. Mac Bohuny and Brandon Providence both had 11 for Stony Brook. 12/14

Commack 68 #3 Hills East 61

In the biggest upset of the season so far, 1-2 Commack defended their home court with passion and skill, leading most of the way, and held off a late Thunderbird run. Ryan Donahue closed the door at the foul line and finished with 18 points, Brian Morrisey added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Archipolo had 8 points and 10 rebounds. Julien Crittendon led Hills East with 24 points, Savion Lewis had 13, and Shane Dean 12. 12/13

Center Moriches 70 Bridgehampton 60

In an intriguing small school matchup, Center Moriches rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat the Killer Bees. CM's Sean Braithwaite scored 18 of his 29 points in the second half and racked up 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals and 4 blocks. Tyiquon Nix added 14 points and 10 rebounds. J.P. Harding led Bridgehampton with 23 points, Elijah Jackson had 12 and Elijah Harding 10. 12/12

Wyandanch 76 Commack 64

Wyandanch stepped up to Class A this season, and the timing was perfect. The Warriors defeated Class AA Commack in the final of the Kings Park Tournament, and look like a serious contender in Suffolk A this season. Returning All-Long Island Junior Kayshawn Charles scored 37 points, Dabien Walker had 15 points and 5 assists, and Allon Little-John added 11 points. Brian Morrissey led Commack with 17 points. 12/10

#1 LuHi 64 #3 Hills East 60

To be honest, I've been so impressed with LuHi that I didn't think ANYBODY would be able to play with them, but now I'm starting think that we might be in for a very special season here on Long Island after seeing teams like LuHi, Hills East, Elmont, Holy Trinity, Baldwin, Brentwood, and others in action, all with lots of good young talent, and I think there are quite a few more talented teams out there that I just haven't seen yet and that we're all in for a real treat over the next few years. The Thunderbirds are a perfect example. They amazed us all, rallying to tie the game in the third quarter, but with players like Savion Lewis and Julian Crittendon, both juniors, it's now clear that they will be in every big game they play, and win more than their fair share of them.

FULL STORY You have to go to our CAN'T MISS Page and find another one of the great December matchups and see for yourself as this special season unfolds. You won't regret it! 12/9

Centereach 58 Rocky Point 52

Jon Agostino, son of legendary Amityville coach Jack Agostino, scored all 22 of his team's first quarter points, finishing with 29 to lead Centereach. Chris Witherspoon added 10 points and Shawn McFarland 7 points and 9 rebounds. Alec Rinaldi had 17 and David Apperson 16 points for Rocky Point. 12/8

#3 Hills East 84 Garden City 67

Playing without All New York State guard Savion Lewis, the Thunderbirds rolled over Garden City, pulling away with a 29-9 third quarter. Julien Crittendon led the way with 24 points, Kendall Nero-Clark had 12, Kioni Nedd 10, and Shane Dean 8 points and 8 assists. Andrew DeSantis led all scorers with 26 for Garden City. 12/7

#9 Bay Shore 74 Centereach 31

Playing without leading scorer Angel Rivera, the Marauders rolled in their opener, led by Jose Rivera, who finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, and Kyree Sawyer, who had 12 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals. 12/6

Brentwood 64 N. Babylon 44

Brentwood Is Still A Power

After Brentwood Nation lost dominant players Michael Almonacy and Jamel Allen, and saw two of the players counted on to lead this year's team transfer to other schools, many believed that the Indians would be in a rebuilding mode. Well, it looks as if the reality may be more like reloading, at least if Tuesday's first contest is a fair measuring stick. The Wood went into North Babylon's gym and dominated from start to finish in a resounding 64-44 win. So who are the new Brentwood weapons ? Well, the first one has a familiar name, and game, Rahmel Allen. Yes, he is Jamel's brother who showed glimpses of stardom the past two seasons. Rahmel may be ready to shine in this his senior year. He led the Indians with 15 points, 12 in the first half when the game was still relatively close. That included three of his four 3 pointers. Rahmel and the rest of this deep team went to work early, breaking out to a 17-7 lead toward the climax of the first quarter. North Babylon's 6'6" Billy Muller committed two fouls early and had to sit on the bench for the remainder of the half. He finished with eight points. Brentwood ended the first with a 20-10 lead it would never lose. Part of the first half onslaught came as a result of three freshmen in the nine man rotation: 6'6" manchild Zed Key, who controlled the paint the entire game and finished with 12 points; lightning quick point guard Kenny Lazo, who handled the ball and the game with maturity well beyond his years; and multi-skilled swingman, Bryce Harris. The first half was completed with continued Wood control and a 37-21 lead. Only Bulldog guard Devon Hicks stepped up for North Bab hitting three of his team high four 3 pointers and ended the contest with a team high 16 points. The third quarter was more of the same, only Zed led the highlight reel. First on the defensive end, he left his man in help D and slammed a Bulldog drive against the glass.This was followed by the top offensive play, a one dribble left baseline power drive for a resounding slam. Brentwood expanded its lead to end the third at 52-31. The fourth quarter was a formality as the Indians' lead expanded to a game-high 23 with 1:24 remaining for a 61-38 count. By the final buzzer twelve different Wood players reached the scoring column, providing a message to its League 1 and Suffolk competition that, as was true the past three dominating seasons, stopping this revamped roster will be no easy task.

- Jim Casey 12/6



Adelphi Rocks Nyack​

Panthers blow it open in the second half. STORY 12/12



Bay Shore In OT!

#9 Bay Shore 83 #6 Copiague 81 OT

In a year when Suffolk County AA is seemingly wide open, two of the top contenders vying for the title squared off in an early season nonconference game at Bay Shore, when # 6 Copiague traveled to take on the #9 Marauders. Bay Shore returns 11 players from last year and features 5 senior starters while Copiague has many new faces, but their roster is loaded with talent. Both teams are playing without key potential contributors, Bay Shore's Jordan Drain and Copiague's Rashaun Allen, who are both awaiting decisions on their eligibility. A large, animated crowd at Bay Shore would not be disappointed as they were treated to an actioned packed, exciting contest that featured numerous ties and lead changes, a buzzer beater and fittingly, an overtime. It also included an incredible 79 free throw attempts by the 2 teams combined. Copiague jumped out to an early 19-11 lead due to a cold shooting start by Bay Shore that led to some easy transition baskets by the Eagles. 6'4 Jr Forward Michael Snowden had a personal 7-0 run, showing his versatility by scoring both inside and from the perimeter.

Talented Bay Shore Sr guards, Angel and Jose Rivera combined to score 19 1st quarter points including a buzzer beating 3 pointer by Jose Rivera, to draw the Marauders even at 25. Bay Shore capitalized on their late 1st quarter momentum and utilized a smothering full-court press to start the 2nd, creating several Copiague turnovers to build a 7 point lead midway through. Sr Guard Kyree Sawyer scored 8 consecutive points for Bay Shore to put them ahead 34-27. With Bay Shore doing an outstanding defensive job on Copiague high scoring guard Riguad Destine, the Eagles needed offensive contributions from their bench and they received that help from a couple of Jr guards, Nasheem Nero and Darius Bond, who helped the Eagles cut the lead to 42-40 at the half. The frenetic pace slowed in the 3rd quarter as the teams traded leads throughout. Destine gave the Eagles a 44-43 with a thunderous left dunk off a steal, but would have to leave the game with a leg cramp midway through the 3rd quarter. Bay Shore's man in the middle, Lavon Montgomery, who had been saddled with foul trouble throughout, fouled out at the end of the 3rd quarter. Jason Morris replaced him and gave Bay Shore some solid minutes inside. Snowden drained a long 3 pointer to end the 3rd and knot the game at 51. With Destine still out for the Eagles to start the 4th, they received offensive contributions from Terry Roberts, Darius Bond, John Riggio and Keyon Harry while the Marauders relied on the dynamic tandem of the Rivera twins, who showed all game long why they are 2 of the top players in Suffolk. The 4th quarter was a see-saw battle featuring numerous lead changes and big plays by both teams. Destine would return for the Eagles with 4:21 left in the game and he would make a big impact. After Bay Shore guards Kyree Sawyer and Darien Walcot scored 7 consecutive points to turn a 64-60 deficit into a 3 point lead, Destine would answer with a huge 3 pointer to tie the game back up at 67. Snowden would then give the Eagles a 69-67 lead with a bucket, but Jose Rivera would answer with a layup on a beautiful curl off a set series by Bay Shore. Angel Rivera would make 2 free throws with less than a minute to go to make it 71-69 Bay Shore. Destine answered back with a dazzling scoop layup to tie the game at 71. Out of a Bay Shore timeout, the Marauders would use most of the 35 second shot clock and with 10 seconds left in the game, Kyree Sawyer drove the lane, scored and was fouled. Sawyer completed the 3 point play to put the Marauders up 3. Copiague called timeout to set up their last second play. Snowden got an open look at a 3, but it caromed off the rim to the deep corner. That is where Destine chased the rebound down and hit an improbable fall-away 3 pointer as the buzzer sounds to send the game into overtime. In overtime, Destine would strike first to give Copiague a 76-74 lead. A parade to the free throw line would ensue for the remainder of the 4 minute overtime and the lead went back and forth again. With under 1 minute remaining and Bay Shore up 1, the Marauders Anthony Simpson would hit a layup to extend the lead to 3. RJ Walker would answer for the Eagles with a layup of his own and trim the lead back to 1. Sawyer would make 1 out of 2 from the line with 15.3 seconds remaining to make it 83-81 Bay Shore. Walker would get fouled and head to the line with a chance to tie. He would miss both but in a mad scramble the Eagles would get a couple of off-balance shots off to tie, but were unsuccessful and Bay Shore would come away with a hard fought 2 point overtime victory. Angel Rivera led all scorers with 30 points, Kyree Sawyer had 25 and Jose Rivera added 15 for the Marauders. Michael Snowden led the Eagles with 24 and Rigaud Destine would finish with 19 despite sitting almost 10 minutes with that leg cramp and fouling out in overtime. - Rob Pavinelli 12/9



Hofstra Rips Stony Brook

The Long Island Championship Game was never a contest, with the Pride jumping out to a big lead and building on it for a 98-56 victory. STORY



NCAA COVERAGE



Sammy Interview!

Legendary Long Island basketball player Sammy Prahalis has been giving back to our basketball community, conducting clinics and camps for youngsters here on Long Island. If you have aspiring young basketball players in your family, they are can’t miss events. I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to meet and interview her in the days leading up to one of them, and the current European star, who was a two-time Long Island Player of the Year, New York State Player Of The Year, McDonald’s All-American, and went on to star at Ohio State, becoming the Big 10s all-time assist leader, graciously shared her views on a number of topics with me. I asked her first about teaching kids, and she smiled broadly and said she was very excited about it and really enjoys working with them, and also enjoys coaching - she has been helping out at Commack High School. That’s great news for future generations of Long Islanders, and like everything she sets her mind to, she is no doubt terrific at both. So how did the Sammy we all know and love (unless you had to play against her) get that way? She grew up in one of those classic Long Island sports families but was the only one that gravitated to basketball, and from a young age, began to build her reputation as a basketball phenom and the girl that “plays like a boy”. She credits Long Island basketball trainer Jerry Powell for a lot of that. Powell didn’t treat her like a girl in his intensive workout sessions, he treated her like a basketball player, and that and her own hard work and competitive nature led to the great success she has enjoyed throughout her career. She bristles when you describe her style as flashy. Those pinpoint behind the back passes, the intricate ball handling, and the acrobatic shots are all the result of many hours of practice, and effective weapons in her large arsenal, not just showboating. Yes, she is very creative, but she is all about precision, and eager to share those lessons with the kids. How about the current state of women’s basketball? She feels the tide is beginning to turn, but that the game lacks the excitement and fast up and down action of the men’s game, and until that changes completely, won’t be as popular. Should boys and girls play together? Absolutely, especially at younger ages. Old school attitudes prevent it from happening more often, but most of today’s kids think nothing of it, and for her, it was a lot of fun and an important stage in her development. Playing in Europe? As you might guess, it’s tough being so far away from friends and family, but walking into an arena and finding it packed to the rafters is a big thrill, and playing the game you love and getting paid for it is hard to beat. Keep an eye out for her next event. She is off overseas again, but looking forward to her next trip home. Go to PREMIER BASKETBALL's WEBSITE for updates on Sammy's and all of their other upcoming events.



Nets Get Their Revenge

LI Nets 116 Maine 107

Our Long Island Nets just traveled up to Maine and dropped a 115-102 decision to the Red Claws, but Maine made the return trip just 4 days later, and the Nets turned the tables on them In Brooklyn, featuring 6 double figure scorers. STORY 12/14

Yogi Ferrell Goes For 25 Points



West Stops West

Hills West 53 Smithtown W 45

Defending Suffolk County AA champion

Hills West upped their record to 3-0 while handing the #9 Bulls of Smithtown West their 1st loss of the season. The Colts, who lost a lot of their offensive firepower to graduation last year, utilized terrific defense and some timely scoring to pull away from last years semifinalists Smithtown in a low scoring affair 53-45. HHHW started quickly in the 1st quarter led by senior guards Matt Asenjo and Jackson Weisbrot who combined for 12 of the Colts 15 points as they led 15-8 at the end of the quarter. The Bulls stormed back behind the playmaking of Chris Crespo and were sparked off the bench by Jake Torres and Connor Bratt as they went on a 9-0 run to tie the score mid way through the second. Points would not be easy to come by for either team because of stingy defensive play as well as both teams' struggles from the charity stripe. They shot a combined 7-21 from the line and would head to the locker room tied at 24 at the half. HHHW started the 3rd with a concerted effort to get he ball inside to Jovahn Williamson and Cam Jordan, which resulted in some free throws and created some foul trouble for SW as their big man, Nick Ferolito picked up his 3rd personal. Cam Jordan, the Syracuse WR commit, has made a nice transition in his senior season to play the point guard spot for the Colts, however, he still does much of his damage inside on both ends of the floor. Gordon Shouler would hit a long 3 to give the Bulls a 4 point lead but the Colts would storm back sparked by Gaetham Fills-Aime's quick 5 points off the bench to close out the 3rd and help the Colts to a 39-34 lead. Greg Giordano would start the 4th quarter with a personal 5-0 run to tie the basketball game up at 39. The Colts would be able to open up a little room behind the outside shooting of Derek Brower Jr, who hit two big 3 pointers in the 4th and give his team a 7 point lead midway through. Smithtown West kept it close behind big baskets by Mike Gannon and Kyle LaGuardia, but they would not have enough to complete the comeback and the Colts remained undefeated and unranked. Derek Brower Jr and Matt Asenjo led the Colts with 12, Jackson Weisbrot added 11 and Cameron Jordan had 8 points, but it was his overall play on both ends that led the Colts. Chris Crespo scored 13 for Smithtown West and Greg Giordano chipped in with 11. - Rob Pavinelli 12/13



South Side Holds On

South Side 61 #11 VS North 59

Elmont might be the defending Class A State Champion, but for as long as we can remember, the path to the Nassau Class A crown has almost always been through South Side. Nothing has changed: The Cyclones built a big lead on the road and held off #11 Valley Stream North. South Side wasted no time, going up 4-zip on a backdoor cut by Pat Basile and a steal and basket by Brandon Grayson, and at first, North looked up to the challenge, striking right back on Noah Shy’s drive down the right side of the lane and a slicing drive by Taliq Abdul-Rahim from behind the right elbow, but South Side’s Grayson responded emphaticly, reeling off 7 straight points on a running scoop shot, a second steal and basket, and then a three point play, and Ryan Prendergast added a 3 pointer good for a 16-4 Cyclone lead with 4:20 left in the opening quarter. The teams traded baskets and free throws as the quarter wound down, but South Side closed it out with another run, capped off by Prendergast’s looping drive from the top and another steal and basket by Grayson and they led 26-10 at the first quarter buzzer. Valley Stream kept the Cyclones within striking distance in the second quarter, with Abdul-Rahim getting things started with a right wing three pointer, and then Shamari Griffith knocked down a turn-around jumper from the right post, but South Side answered back with a right wing three by Basile and a right baseline jumper by Dami Awosika, and the lead was up to 17 after another three by Basile, this one from the left baseline. North shook it off and closed out the half on a run, sparked by John Alimo’s left wing three, and Abdul-Rahim capped it off with a coast to coast basket to make it a 10 point game at intermission. He went coast to coast again to start the second half, cutting the South Side lead to single digits, and Shy then scored back to back, first curling down the lane from the right wing and scoring, and then nailing a right wing three pointer to make it a 3 point game, the home crowd roaring its approval. Ryan McCarthy, who missed last season with an injury, stalled the run with his own right wing three, and the teams traded baskets and free throws the rest of the quarter, with Jon Francois ending the scoring on a drive and short fade-away, bringing North back within 4 at the third quarter buzzer. Grayson opened the fouth quarter with 2 free throws, and James Testa’s three pointer from the top and Matt Trenchney’s two free throws made it 51-41 South Side, but Abdul-Rahim kept it close with a left wing jumper and Alimo put back his own miss and Valley Stream was back within 6. Alimo’s back to back baskets, the first a three pointer, made it a 3 point game with under 3 minutes to play, but McCarthy snuck in behind the defense and scored to bump the lead to 57-52 with 2:07 remaining. Abdul-Rahim, shooting 1 and 1, knocked down two clutch free throws to bring North within 2 at the 1:53 mark, but Awosika answered with two clutch free throws of his own with 1:03 to play. A big three point play by Shy made it a 1 point game as the clock dipped under the one minute mark, but after the Cyclones came up short on their end and it was North ball trailing by 1 with 35 seconds left, North came up short too and fouled with 15 seconds left. South Side went 1 for 2 at the line, leaving the door open, but the Valley Stream buzzer beater was off target and the Cyclones held on for the big win. Grayson was their leading scorer, finishing with 17 points and Basile added 11, while Abdul-Rahim led all scorers with 20 for North, Alimo had 19 and Shy 14. 12/14





Nets Road Warriors

The Nets, at close to full strength for the first time since early in the season and with the addition of Mike Scott, went on the road and defeated one of the top teams in the league, holding off 9-2 Fort Wayne 118-113. Scott finished with 23 points to lead Long Island, Trahson Burrell added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Chris

McCullough 14 points and 8 rebounds, and the backcourt of Donnie McGrath and Yogi Ferrell combined for 28 points and 11 assists. 12/16



Floral Park 66 Massapequa 63

It was an excellent, well played game between two good teams, and Floral Park rallied on the road to defeat the 12th ranked Chiefs and remain undefeated at 5-0. Kevin Voigt spotted up on the break and drained a three pointer from the left wing to get things going and give Massapequa a 3-0 lead, but TJ Cluess answered with a baseline three and Jack Dixon scored on the break to put Floral Park on top and you could tell already that we were in for a good one. Connor Payne scored from underneath to tie it for Massapequa, Chris Wasson put them up 13-7 with the second of his two threes, and then Gary Rettig made it 16-9 at the first quarter buzzer with his three from the left baseline, but Brian Fox’s baseline drive cut the margin to 5 as the second quarter got underway, Michael Matich hit a right baseline three with 5:08 to play in the half, and then Matt Jounakos spotted up on the break and knocked another 3 down to make it a 3 point game at the 2:28 mark. Bryce Paladino countered with a nice drive from the foul line and Brendan Nichtern cut down the left baseline and scored as the half came to a close, giving the Chiefs a 29-22 lead at intermission. Massapequa scored first as the second half got underway, but a Jounakos right wing three brought the Knights back within 6, and then Fox cut down the lane, got the pass and scored and Dixon knocked down a three from behind the left elbow to cut it to 34-33 as the clocked ticked below the 5 minute mark. Paladino held Floral Park off with a spinning drive from the top, but Cluess answered with his own drive from the top and a Jounakos right wing three put the Knights in front. Fox’s three from behind the right elbow made it 41-37 Floral Park with 2:45 remaining in the quarter, but Voight’s three point play closed the gap, Paladino’s turnaround bank shot from the low post put the Chiefs back on top, and Wasson’s two free throws made it 44-41 Massapequa. The Chiefs added to the lead as the quarter came to a close, with a Mike Baierlein floater and Wasson’s basket off a turnover giving them a 48-43 advantage, and it was Chiefs by 7 after Wasson’s two free throws early in the 4th quarter, but Cluess answered with two free throws, Fox with two more, and then a Cluess three pointer from behind the right elbow off an inbound play tied it at 53. Massapequa kept its focus, moving the ball crisply around the perimeter, and then Wasson buried a three from behind the left elbow to put them back on top with 3:48 showing, but the Knights kept coming, and Mike Incantalupo’s two free throws and Frank Phelan’s two free throws, shooting 1 and 1, and Floral Park retook the lead with 2:16 to play. Phelan’s steal and reverse layup made it 59-56 Knights, and then Massapequa missed the front end of a 1 and 1 on the other end, and the Knights made them pay, going up by 5 on a baseline cut and basket by Jounakos with 50 seconds to play, but the Chiefs scored quickly, making it a one possession game again on Wasson’s drive from the right wing. Massapequa sent Cluess to the line and he hit both to put Floral Park up by 5 again, but now with only 25 seconds on the game clock. Massapequa again elected to go for a quick two, with Paladino scoring from underneath, and they immediately fouled, sending Cluess back to the line for 2 more. Once again he came through for the Knights, but with a precious few seconds left, Tom Ammendola nailed a big long distance three to cut it to 65-63 at the 3.7 second mark. Again, Cluess was sent to the line, but this time left the door open a crack, going 1 for 2 for a 3 point lead. Only a hail Mary could tie it, and the desperation shot was off the mark and Floral Park held on for the big win. Cluess was the high scorer for Floral Park with 22 points, and Fox added 16, while Wasson led all scorers with 27 for Massapequa, Paladino finished with 13 and Voight with 11. 12/17



Nets Rally Past Drive

Our Long Island Nets, winners of three of their last four games, tuned up for their big showdown with the Knicks on Monday by rallying past Grand Rapids 110-103, ending the Drive's four game winning streak. Brentwood's JJ Moore led the way with 29 points and 9 rebounds. HIGHLIGHTS . Yogi Ferrell finished with 24 points, Chris McCullough had 20 points and 8 rebounds, and Trahson Burrell 16 points and 13 rebounds. The showdown with Knicks is at 1:30 PM 12/26 at the Barclays Center and courtside seats are just $50 and all other seats just $15!! A perfect family event for the holidays, and should be a great game too! TICKETS



New York State Poll

New York State rankings are done by class, and this is how our Long Island teams are rated so far:

CLASS AA

1. Lincoln (PSAL)

6. LuHi (AIS)

8. Baldwin (Sec 8)

15. Westbury (Sec 8)

23. Bay Shore (Sec 11)

24. Uniondale (Sec 8)

CLASS A

1. Canisius (CHSAA)

5. Elmont (Sec 8 )

6. Holy Trinity (CHSAA)

17. Harborfields (Sec 11)

19. Floral Park (Sec 8)

25. Hewlett (Sec 8)

CLASS B

1. LaSalle (CHSAA)

13. Center Moriches (Sec 11)

CLASS C

1. LWA (AIS)

CLASS D

1. Orkisany (Sec 3)

13. Bridgehampton (Sec 11)

EDITORS NOTE: The NYSSWA, who compiles the rankings, has LWA mistakenly listed as a Class B school.

SEE THE COMPLETE STATE RANKINGS HERE



NETS STOP KNICKS

Long Island 114 Westchester 110

We had a great time at the Nets/Knicks game. Our Long Island Nets are red hot, winning four of their last five, there was a good crowd, we got great seats (dead center, about 20 rows up) for just $15 each, and saw a great pro game (The Nets dug themselves out of an early hole and out battled the first place Knicks the rest of the way for the win). STORY Then we had a very nice dinner right near the arena. It really was a great family outing and we can't wait to do it again! Next home game is Monday 1/2 at 1:30 PM at the beautiful Barclays Center. It's nice to be able to enjoy a great, INEXPENSIVE day out at a pro basketball game! You can't beat it! TICKETS



Hills East Tops Bay Shore

Hills East 82 Bay Shore 79 OT

It was an ugly first half, filled with turnovers and missed free throws, but #6 Bay Shore looked in command and led by 16 through three quarters. It was a completely different story down the stretch, with the 9th ranked Thunderbirds rallying to tie it on a dramatic fall away three pointer by Savion Lewis with seconds remaining in regulation, and then Hills put away the Marauders in overtime to cap off their determined comeback. Was it excess adrenaline? Hills East’s Kioni Redd opened the scoring in this much anticipated early season matchup with a fast break basket, the result of one of 25 first half turnovers committed by the two contenders, and the teams went back and forth in the early going, neither able to establish any kind of momentum, with the overly aggressive passes, fumbled dribbles and fouls constantly disrupting the flow of the game. The Hills big man, Kenny Mathurin, went to the bench with two fouls at the 3:53 mark of the first quarter of a 1 point game, and the Marauders immediately took advantage, with Anthony Simpson scoring a fast break basket, Jose Rivera knocking down a left wing three, and Angel Rivera a jumper to put them up 14-6, but the Thunderbirds managed to regroup, and three free throws, two of them by Julien Crittendon, cut it to 14-10 at the first quarter buzzer. Darien Walcot opened the second quarter with another fast break basket off a turnover, giving Bay Shore a 6 point lead, but Shane Dean’s right wing three pointer, Kendall Nero-Clark’s basket from underneath, and a putback by Lewis put Hills East on top 17-16 and Bay Shore called time. The Marauders immediately retook the lead coming out of the time-out on Walcot’s back to back threes, and after another turnover, Jose Rivera added a three from the right baseline and two putbacks, the second good for a 10 point Bay Shore advantage. As the Marauders rallied, Hills East was at the line over and over again, and going 1-2 or missing the front end of 1 and 1s, and a FOUR POINT PLAY by Jose Rivera off a baseline three pointer was enough to give Bay Shore a 37-26 lead at Intermission. Crittendon opened the second half scoring with a rebound, coast to coast basket, and free throw and it looked like the Thunderbirds were determined to put the first half behind them. He added a fade away to bring them within 6 with 7 minutes still to play in the third quarter, but back to back to back turnovers resulted in a basket by Angel Rivera, then a right wing jumper by Lavon Montgomery and a fast break basket by Jose Rivera made it 45-35 Marauders. Consecutive baskets by Lewis brought Hills within 6 once again, but after another Hills turnover, Jose Rivera drilled a left baseline three and Jason Morris spun off his defender from the high post and scored to make it 50-39. Jose’s right wing three and Angel’s drive from the left wing stretched the lead to 58-41 with less than a minute to play in the quarter, but a Hills East free throw made it a 16 point game with three quarters in the books. Poor free throw shooting continued to plague both teams as the fourth quarter got underway, but Nero-Clark finally knocked down two for Hills East shooting 1 and 1, and after a steal, Lewis did the same to cut it to 59-47. Angel Rivera answered with a beautiful drive from the left wing, crossing over and slipping through defenders for a score, but Lewis scored again, this time on the break, and then came the first turning point - a technical foul call after a personal foul call, and the Thunderbirds took a big bite out of the lead, going 3-4 from the line, and then on the resulting possession, Crittendon scored from underneath to bring them back within 7 with 4:04 to play. Jose Rivera stalled the rally with two needed free throws, but the Thunderbirds kept coming, with Crittendon looping down the lane and scoring and then scoring again on the break after yet another turnover, and the lead was down to 63-58 at the 3:17 mark. In another seemingly pivotal sequence, the Marauders fell short at the line once again, going 1-2, but the missed second free throw was rebounded by Jose Rivera, and his putback bumped the lead to 8 with 3:03 showing. Lewis was unfazed, drilling a right baseline three to narrow the gap, and then after two more missed Bay Shore free throws, Andrew Salama, fresh off the bench, looped down the lane and hit a scoop shot to make it a 3 point game with 2:12 showing. Bay Shore tried to put it away again, this time with Walcot knocking down a clutch right baseline three to make it 69-63 Marauders, and then Jose Rivera knocked down two free throws for an imposing 8 point lead with 1:49 left, but after an exchange of baskets, Crittendon knocked down two free throws and then drilled a big three pointer from the top and Hills was within 3 once again with 1:01 to play. Bay Shore worked the clock with the lead, but a good looking shot rolled out at the 29 second mark and with the clock running down, Lewis hit the big one, pump-faking, stepping back and hitting a beautiful fall away three from the right baseline to tie it and send the game into overtime. Both teams were down a key player in OT, with both Jose Rivera and Nero-Clark fouling out in regulation, and the Thunderbirds wasted no time in the extra session, going up 4 on Reed Bresky’s putback and then Nedd’s baseline cut and basket off a nice feed from Bresky. Bay Shore moved back in front, hitting 5 of 6 free throws when it counted, but Lewis scored on a cut from the top with 1:17 remaining to retake the lead before another 1-2 from the line by Bay Shore tied it. Bresky's jumper off the glass from just behind the foul line was the one that put Hills up for good, and though Bay Shore had three cracks at it, they couldn’t put down the equalizer. The Thunderbirds did, however, leave the door open by going 1-4 from the foul line in the finals seconds, but the hosts could not take advantage and went down to defeat for the first time this season. Lewis had a game-high 31 points, and Crittendon, who was also big down the stretch, had 19. Jose Rivera led Bay shore with 30, Walcott had 17, and Angel Rivera 16. 12/22



FLASHBACK 2OO6!

ASK THE REF # 2

Topic: Things people always seem to be yelling about!



LuHi Rolls In Florida!

#1 LuHi 56 Dwyer, FL 25

The Crusaders swept through Florida, hammering their way to the title at the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches. Donatas Kupsas led them in the championship game with 19 points, Brandon Jacobs had 22 in the semifinal, and sophomore Essam Mostafa opened eyes with 20 points in the opening round and went on to earn MVP honors, averaging 16 points and 11 rebounds over three games. 12/30

SWEET 16 SHAKE-UP!

#2 Baldwin 58 #12 Bay Shore 56

Another great game at the packed Baldwin gym and the Bruins held off the Marauders for the big win. Elijah Bovell led the way with 15 points and had a big block in crunch time, Jon Smith had 10, and Derrick Ruffin had two big baskets down the stretch including what proved to be the game winner and finished with 7 points and 12 rebounds. Jose Rivera, whose three pointer made it a 2 point game in the final seconds, led all scorers with 17, and Lavon Montgomery added 16 for Bay Shore. 12/29

Byram Hills 61 #6 Uniondale 47

The Knights suffered their second straight loss at the Slam Dunk Tournament in Westchester. Zion Styles had 15 points and 7 steals. 12/29

#1 LuHi 71 Grandview Prep 40

Our #1 team ended the 43 game winning streak of Florida's Grandview Prep in decisive fashion, featuring a three pronged attack led by sophomore Essam Mostafa, who finished with 20 points, senior Chris Coalman, who had 18, and junior Donatas Kupsas, who added 13 points. 12/28

#12 Bay Shore 69 #5 Elmont 55

Bay Shore redeemed themselves for their home loss to #8 Hills East with an impressive win over the undefeated defending NYSPHSAA Class A State Champions. Four players finished in double figures, led by Jose Rivera with 18 and Angel Rivera with 16, both of whom sat most of the first half in foul trouble. 12/28

Chaminade 67 #13 Floral Pk 41

A Chaminade team that was expected to be good but has struggled so far, put it all together and shut down Floral Park, something nobody else has been able to do so far this season. The Knights were averaging 75 points a game and compiled a 7-0 record before facing the 3-4 Flyers. 12/28





Northport’s Luke Petrasek had 27 points in Columbia’s loss to Hofstra, 24 points and 9 rebounds in a win over Colgate, 20 points and 5 rebounds in a win over Stony Brook, 18 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Quinnipiac, and 16 points in a loss to Miami. Baldwin’s Shane Gatling , a freshman at Niagara, had 24 points in a loss to Youngstown State and 18 points in a loss to Kent State. LuHi’s Marvin Prochet had 21 points and 3 blocks in Niagara’s win over Drexel and 13 points and 7 rebounds in a win over LIU. Hempstead’s Tidell Pierre had 21 points in Central Connecticut’s loss to Duquesne. LuHi’s Kentan Facey , who plays for UConn, had 20 points and 9 rebounds in a win over North Florida and 15 points and 14 rebounds in a loss to Auburn. Westbury’s Andre Walker had 19 points in Loyola’s wins over Binghampton and UMass Lowell, and 18 points and 7 assists in a win over American. Chis Brady from Harborfields had 19 points and 7 rebounds in Wagner’s win over Army.

Lucas Woodhouse from Harborfields had 19 points in a Stony Brook loss to NJIT and 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over St. Francis. Hills West’s Emile Blackman had 17 points in Duquesne’s win over Fordham. 12/30



NYC vs Long Island

As you probably know, we track the season series between the two regions annually, recording the results of all boys high school varsity games. I have to admit, I was more than a little worried about Long Island continuing its winning streak this season, because we got off to such a bad start, going 2-4, and finished up December badly too, losing 4 of the last 6 games. Much to my relief, we won pretty much everything in between and take a convincing 24-12 lead into January. Highlights so far have been Hempstead’s win over CHSAA AA Holy Cross, which nobody saw coming, CHSAA Class A Holy Trinity’s wins over St. Francis Prep and Holy Cross, both Class AA CHSAA teams, South Side’s win over CHSAA A Xavier, Baldwin’s win over CHSAA Class AA Mt. St. Michael, who is 7-3 so far this season, Roosevelts win over PSAL Class A Eagle Academy II, EA2s second loss so far this season in 10 games, and LWA’s overwhelming win over Trinity School, the team that knocked them out of the NYSAIS Playoffs last season. 1/1/17



NASSAU COVERAGE

Glen Cove 63 VS North 56

The dog fight that is Nassau Conference A3 this season continued, with Glen Cove moving into a first place tie with Valley Stream North after a hard fought road victory - avenging a home loss to the Spartans back on December 19th. Both teams are now 6-1 in league play, with Lynbrook, who hosts VSN Saturday, right behind at 4-2 and Floral Park looking to get back into it at 4-3. Jared Jackson led all scorers with 26 points and Neri Romero added 21 points for the Knights, while Taliq Abdul-Rahim had 19 for VSN and Noah Shy 16. 1/19

South Side 49 #16 Hewlett 36

The Nassau Conference 2A co-leader South Side (11-2, 6-1) kept pace with Roosevelt and avenged their only league loss, dropping Hewlett (11-3, 4-3) with an outstanding defensive effort. Ryan Prendergast led all scorers with 17 points and Dami Awosika added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones while Zach Bromfeld finished with 12 for the Bulldogs. 1/19

Garden City 44 #10 Elmont 43

For the second straight season, Garden City went into Elmont's gym and caught the Spartans napping, with Joseph Scatteregia's only basket the game winner. Andrew DeSantis led the 9-5 Trojans with 20 points and Tyler Soutar had 12. Victor Olawoye was high scorer for Elmont with 17, and yes, KC Ndefo did play and finished with 12. 1/9

Calhoun 64 MacArthur 51

Calhoun is not in a strong conference, and does not have a signature win yet, but you have to take notice when a Class AA team puts together a record of (11-2, 5-1). A road loss to a 5-5 Manhasset team in double overtime and a road loss to 14th ranked Syosset are their only blemishes. Tom Cummings led the way in this one, finishing with 22 points, and Patrick Gardner added 12. 1/18

Chaminade 71 Holy Trinity 68

Long Island’s CHSAA wars kicked off in earnest, with host and 12th ranked Chaminade holding off a second half rally by the 3rd ranked Titans to extend their winning streak to 7 straight games. Kyle Murphy had 18 points, Bobby Connors 16 points and 9 rebounds, and Regan Quinn 13 points and 5 assists to lead the Flyers, while Cam Wynter led Holy Trinity with 27 points, Thornton Scott added 17, and Tyler Small 16. 1/17

#8 Westbury 63 Baldwin 57

#8 Westbury didn’t have the most challenging non-league schedule, has been been up and down, primarily because returning All-NY State player Jonathan Dean has been in and out of the line-up, but through it all, they kept winning, and they put it all together in this one with a big road victory over the 4th ranked Bruins to improve to (10-1, 6-0). The win marks the first time anyone other than Baldwin has been in first place in Nassau Conference AA2 at this point of the season since December of 2012, when Hicksville took the top spot. Dean had a big night with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, and so did fellow returning All-Stater Darius Young, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Isiah Bien-Aise also played well, adding 14 points and 11 rebounds. Nasim Cylin led Baldwin with 13 points, and Elijah Bovell had 12. 1/17

Roosevelt 76 #16 Hewlett 60

Roosevelt has had some tough non-league losses this season, but seems to have benefitted from the high level competition, improving their league record to 5-1 with an impressive road win over conference leader Hewlett. Isaiah Stone led the way with 25 points and had 12 rebounds, Timmy Santana also impressed with 17 points and 7 assists, and Calvin Brown came up big too, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Bromfeld led Hewlett with 22 points and Alyjah Hill had 16. 1/17

Glen Cove 72 Lynbrook 69

Two top Conference A3 teams faced off in a playoff like atmosphere, and the (12-1, 5-1) Knights held off the (10-2, 4-2) Owls for the win to stay 1 game behind conference leader Valley Stream North. Kevin Ernest starred for the Knights, finishing with 25 points, Jared Jackson was big with 19, and Neri Romero completed the three pronged attack with 16. Rob Sitonio led Lynbrook with 25 points and Rylan Blondo was right behind him with 24. 1/17

St. Peter's 64 Holy Trinity 48

The #3 Titans are hard to figure. Always good and well coached and always with a suitably difficult non-league schedule, they can come up with a gem like their upset win over Baldwin, and then fall flat against a good but not great team like St. Peters, who was 9-6 coming into the game and lost badly to Mt. St. Michael, a team that Baldwin beat. Having so many young players playing key roles probably explains it. All-Star senior Thorton Scott was the only one that showed up for this one, scoring 25 points while nobody else reached double figures. Luckily, they have a chance to redeem themselves tonight in a big ROAD GAME against red hot Chaminade. 1/16

Massapequa 41 #14 Syosset 27

The Chiefs dropped the hammer defensively, holding the Braves offense, who came into the game averaging 64 points, to 10 points or less in every quarter! Thomas Ammendola led Massapequa with 11 points and 6 assists and Bryce Paladino added 8 points and 14 rebounds. Griffin Halpern had 9 for Syosset. 1/16

Calhoun 55 GN South 39

In a battle between contenders in Nassau Conference AA/A3, Great Neck South raced out to a nice lead, but a switch in defenses sparked a 38-11 run by Calhoun and the big home win. Patrick Gardner led the way with 18 points and Tom Cummings added 13 for Colts (10-2, 4-1), who played without starter Jalen Rosemond. Caleb Ponce, who helped get GNS off to the good start, finished with 10. 1/16

#1 LuHi 70 QHST 51

On paper, LuHi has one of its best teams in years, as evidenced by this win over highly regarded Queens High School Of Teaching on a neutral court, but with their loss the previous day, it seems they are still searching for that go to player or players that consistently carry them to a win even when things aren't going their way. They were in command from the start in this one, with Chris Coalmon leading the way with 19 points, sophomore Essam Mostafa having another big game and finishing with 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Brandon Jacobs skillfully running the show, finishing with 6 points and 7 assists. 1/15

Stepinac 76 #1 LuHi 66

The Crusaders ran into a red hot team, fresh off another upset win over Iona Prep. 1/14

St. Dominic 54 St. Mary's 36

Two programs once considered Long Island basketball royalty battled it out to see who would pick up their first win of the season. 1/13

Sewanhaka 52 #8 Elmont 42

With Long Island All-Star KC Ndefo missing his second straight game, neighborhood rival Sewanhaka came into the Elmont gym confident they could take down the defending State Champions, running up a 21-8 first quarter lead the Spartans never fully recovered from. Kamaal Chin was a force, finishing with 14 points, 12 assists and 6 rebounds, Jaydan Boyd was right behind him with 12 points and 11 assists, and Rahim Akinwomni rounded out the Sewanhaka attack with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Jevon Santos had 12 for Elmont and Victor Olawoye 10. 1/13

Lynbrook 58 Floral Park 54

Hello Lynbrook! The Owls picked up their first signature win of the season, holding off a late rally by a very good Floral Park team, at Floral Park, to improve to 9-1. Their only loss so far has been to Valley Stream North on the road. Leading scorer Rylan Blondo was the star, finishing with 18 and scoring 9 of his team's 12 points in the 4th quarter and Steve Hendrickson added 14 points and 6 rebounds. Brian Fox was high man for the Knights with 16 points and Matt Jounakos had 10. Lynbrook is at Glen Cove 1/17 and home to VSN 1/21. 1/11

#8 Elmont 60 Bellmore 55

Part of what makes a good team is the ability to play without one of their best players and still win, and the Spartans survived without Long Island All-Star KC Ndefo. Victor Olawoye stepped up, finishing with 27 points, while Steve Carlson led Bellmore with 26. 1/11

Chaminade 87 St. Mary's 41

The 14th ranked Flyers have reeled off five straight wins, including big wins over Floral Park and Boys & Girls HS, and are unbeaten in league play. Pete Baron and Kyle Murphy shared scoring honors with 14 points apiece. Liam Kunkel had 14 for the struggling Gaels, who fell to 0-9. 1/10

CS Harbor 67 E Rockaway 46

CSH improved to 8-1 on the season, their only loss to conference rival Locust Valley, who is 7-2. Matt Licciardi led the way with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Steve Dallaris added 11 points. Next big game is home against rival Oyster Bay on January 16th. 1/10

Holy Trinity 57 Baldwin 52

Thornton Scott returned to the 8th ranked Titan’s line-up and was the difference. He asserted himself right from the start, knocking down a long range three, hitting the boards, and running the offense, and he and Tyler Small both had big games, finishing with 16 points each.Their team defense was the key, however, keeping #2 Baldwin’s potent offense under control. Jabeon Bivins never relented, finishing with 17 to lead the Bruins and help close the gap in the final seconds. Norman Wilson added 12 points and Cam Wynter added 11 for Holy Trinity and stood out on the defensive side. 1/8

South Shore 81 #15 LWA 79

Lawrence Woodmere Academy picked up their first loss of the season, but went head to head with their Class AA PSAL opponent from wire to wire. Dana Dingle kept them in the game early, when big man Aiden Ingiehon went to the bench in foul foul trouble, scoring 19 first half points, and then at full strength in the second half, the Tigers battled the big, athletic Vikings down to the last basket. Dingle finished with a game high 32 points and Ingiehon with 21 points and 16 rebounds. 1/7

#12 Uniondale 53 Syosset 44

It looked like undefeated Syosset didn’t belong on the court with Knights at the start, with Uniondale quickly running up a 10-2 lead in the first few minutes of play led by back to back threes from Zion Styles, but the Knights cooled off quickly and both teams stayed cold the rest of the half, with Uniondale taking a 24-13 advantage into the locker room at intermission. The second half was a different story, with steady back and forth action, and Syosset steadily whittled away at the lead, spurred on by strong play from Robert Wiener, who was hot from behind the arc, and Griffin Halpern, who repeatedly sliced through the defense and scored. It was a battle from there, with the Knights answering every Syosset surge with timely hoops, and they held on for the big win thanks to Styles, Craig Brown, and Danny Ashley. Brown led all scorers with 18 points and pulled down 16 rebounds, Styles finished with 12 points, and Ashley had 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists for Uniondale. Weiner finished with 16 points and Halpern 15 for the Braves. 1/6

Glen Cove 57 Floral Park 49

The Glen Cove program has become consistently competitive, and thrust themselves into the conversation once again with a solid home win over the 16th ranked Knights to improve to 10-1 on the season. Their only loss so far has been to fellow Nassau Conference A3 contender Valley Stream North. Jared Jackson had a big game, finishing with 27 points, Kevin Ernest added 10 points, and Chris Blissett 5 points and 12 rebounds. Brian Fox led Floral Park with 16. Coming into the game, the conference had four teams with only 1 loss on the season, so it should be quite a dog fight the rest of the way! 1/6

Westbury 81 East Meadow 56

The 9th ranked Green Dragons rolled without leading scorer Jonathan Dean, building a 43-19 halftime lead. Isaiah Bien-Aise led their balanced attack with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Jalyn Dunlap added 16 points, Darius Young 12 points and 6 assists, and Brandon Ottley and Taylon Hill 10 points each. John Howell finished with 16 for the Jets, and Sultan Mizra with 15. 1/5

Manhasset 74 Calhoun 73 2OT

Two of the contenders in Nassau Conference AA/A3 faced off in a barn burner, with Peter Conlan's two free throws with 9 seconds left in the second OT the difference. He finished with a game high 30 points for host Manhasset, and Tom Cummings, who tied the game at the buzzer in regulation but fouled out in OT, led Calhoun with 20 points. 1/4

St. Anthony's 54 #8 Holy Trinity 47

The Friars have some younger players that have emerged this season, and Jon Harewood finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead them to the big road win. Holy Trinity, who has done very well despite playing without All-Star Thorton Scott, was led by Cam Wynter, who finished with 16. 1/3/17



Our first list of Long Island's leading scorers this season. The top 5 are:

Kayshawn Charles/Wyandanch/30.8

Will Martin/Pierson/25.6

Mike Darby/Bayport BP/25.4

Jarrell White/Bellport/24.3

Andrew DeSantis/Garden City/24.1

Chaminade 71 St. Anthony’s 56

The red hot and 12th ranked Flyers jumped out to an 11-0 lead on two drives and a right wing three by Long Island All-Star Kyle Murphy, a drive by Kellen Paradine and a right wing jumper by Brendan McGuire and the 11th ranked Friars spent the rest of the game trying to get back into it, to no avail. It was Chaminade's 8th straight win and they are now alone in first place. DETAILS LATER 1/20

Central Islip 50 Northport 33

We said Central Islip was a sleeping giant, and they avenged a surprising home loss to Northport with an impressive defensive display of their own and a big game from Ryan Beckles, who finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. Ishmael Wade added 10 points for the (9-5, 5-3) Musketeers 1/20

Deer Park 59 Hills West 49

Deer Park bounced back and defeated rival Hills West on the road, sending the Colts to their 4th defeat in their last 6 games. Josh Pismeny led the way with 19 points, Brett Talbert had 18, and Darien Jenkins 14 to lead the Falcons. Jovahn Williamson paced Hills West with 13 points. The Colts played without Cam Jordan once again. 1/19

Ward Melville 62 Brentwood 53

The unranked Patriots (11-2, 7-0) moved into sole possession of first place in Suffolk League 1, the first time a team other than 13th ranked Brentwood has held that spot this late in the season since 2013-14, and it was Ward Melville that year too! They did it with defense, holding the Indians 16 points below their season average and pulling away down the stretch for a hard fought win. Brendan Martin and Alex Sobel led Ward Melville’s balanced attack with 14 points each, Matt Hudzik had 13, and Dom Pryor added 8 points and 10 rebounds. Zed Key led all scorers with 18 points for Brentwood and Tyler Carey finished with 16. 1/17

East Islip 55 Deer Park 51

East Islip surprised the competition in Suffolk League 4 again, stopping league leader Deer Park’s 6 game winning streak behind stingy defense and a balanced attack led by James Philbin, who finished with 14 points and iced the game with two free throws in the final seconds. Rasheed Marrow and Jordan Mosely, who are both first year varsity players, had 12 points each, while Rayshion Bien Aise led all scorers with 16 for the Falcons. 1/17

Freeport 62 Center Moriches 61

The Class B Red Devils stepped up to Class AA competition and almost pulled it off! 1/14

Ward Melville 82 Floyd 78

It took double overtime to help settle

who Brentwood's principal rival in Suffolk League 1 will be this season, and the Patriots staked their claim, outlasting the Colonials in a classic contest to improve to 10-2 on the season and 6-0 in league play. Alex Sobel had a memorable game, finishing with 27 points and 16 rebounds, Matt Hudzik did too, scoring 19 points, and Dom Pryor did his part, adding 16 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Brendan Martin skillfully ran the show, finishing with 9 points and 11 assists. Kendall Robinson led Floyd's balanced attack with 16 points, and AJ Ray and D'Andre Primus both had 13. 1/13

Harborfields 81 Amityville 41

Third ranked Harborfields remained Long Island's only undefeated team, crushing arch rival Amityville in the Warrior's packed gym to improve to 11-0. Alex Merhige continued what is shaping up to be an All-Long Island season, racking up 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 5 blocks, Shane Wagner added 15 points and 10 assists, Joe Kelly 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Kyle Stolba had a triple-double, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Josh Serrano finished with 17 points for Amityville. 1/12

East Islip 61 #6 Hills West 45

The Redmen, led by promising sophomore Jordan Mosley, stunned the Colts on their home court. Mosley finished with 18 points and had a bunch of assists, Rasheed Marrow added 13 points, and Greg Cassiano 11. Derek Brower JR led Hills West, who played without starter and leading rebounder Cameron Jordan, with 12 points. 1/2

Center Moriches 72 Babylon 45

Center Moriches is the 8th ranked Class B team in New York State, and they flexed their muscles against rival Babylon, rolling over the Panthers on the road to improve to 8-1. Sean Braithwaite had his second triple-double of the season with 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, Tyiquon Nix finished with 19 points, and Troy Goode with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Gujuan Booker had 11 for Babylon. 1/11

Smithtown W 74 Copiague 65

11th ranked Smithtown West hadn't been tested since falling to #6 Hills West back on 12/16 and they came through, holding off hard luck Copiague, who has lost 5 games by an average of 4 points, in overtime. Gordon Shouler was the star for the Bulls, scoring 7 points in OT and finishing with 27, Kyle LaGuardia added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Crespo 11 points and 7 assists. Rigaud Destime had a game high 31 points for the Eagles and Mike Snowden finished with 12. 1/10

John Glenn 71 Southampton 66

Glenn seems to be putting it together, winning their third straight to improve to 4-1 in conference while handing the Mariners their first loss of the season, and at Southampton. Josh Fenner was high man with 22 points, Greg Thornhill had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Matt Tufano 16 points and 8 assists. Elijah Wingfield led Southampton with 20 points, Chad Pike added 14 and Aaron Krzyzewski finished with 10. 1/10

Hills East 67 Hills West 59

Nether team has a legitimate big man, but both play excellent small ball, 4th ranked Hills East a little more so, taking the heated cross-town rivalry with a second half rally. East’s Savion Lewis was terrific again and led all scorers, finishing with 23 points while handing out 9 assists, Julien Crittendon was good too and added 16 points, and Kendall Nero-Clark was all over the boards and every one of his 11 points seemed like a big one. Matthew Asenjo, no stranger to hitting big shots, led 4th ranked West with 20 points, newcomer Derek Brower JR, son of the former North Babylon star, added 18, and Cameron Jordan, who the defenses focus on, finished with 13 and was a force on the boards. 1/8

Our Savior Lutheran 74 Knox Prep 66

Knox Prep fell into a hole after a rash of turnovers, but rallied from a 43-30 halftime deficit to draw even behind a big game from Wassef Methnani. OSL regrouped and pulled away in the 4th quarter, with Posh Alexander and Jared Rhodin hitting big shots down the stretch for the win. 1/7

Deer Park 84 Kings Park 56

Deer Park might have had the most difficult non-league schedule on Long Island, facing five Sweet 16 teams in December, but as coaches constantly remind us, non-league games are just to get you ready for league play, and after losing all five, the Falcons improved to 3-0 in Suffolk League 4, beating a good Kings Park team convincingly to draw even with league leader Hills West. Brett Talbert, who has doubled his scoring average this season, led the way with 26 points, one of four Deer Park players in double figures, while Andrew Bianco had 25 for Kings Park. First game with Hills West 1/14 at Deer Park. 1/6

Ward Melville 88 Sachem No 46

Ward Melville has struggled to get on the Sweet 16 radar after starting off the season 2-2, even though their two losses were to Chaminade and St. Anthony's, and both were close and on the road. It’s time to give the Patriots their due after leading wire to wire on the road and crushing the Flaming Arrows, improving to 8-2 on the season and 4-0 in league play. Alex Sobel was a force, finishing with 27 points, 21 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 block, and Matt Hudzik also had 27 points, knocking down 5 threes. Mike Galdamez finished with 12 points for North, and Drew Scally with 11. WM has their first showdown with Suffolk League 1 co-leader Brentwood January 17th at home. 1/6

Southampton 72 Bayport-BP 68

Southampton has been one of Long Island's dominant Class B programs in recent years, and this season, stepping up to Class A, they continue to excel, improving to 7-0 with a nice road win over a good BBP squad. Micah Snowden had another big game, finishing with 28 points and 18 rebounds, and Andre Franklin added 13 points and Elijah Wingfield 11. Mike Darby, second in scoring on Long Island, finished with 24 points and Kevin Doty had 20 points for Bayport-Blue Point. 1/5

Smithtown West 46 North Babylon 28

The Bulls flexed their mussels against a struggling North Bab team. Nick Ferlito was high man for West with 16 points, and Nick Crespo added 11. Devon Hicks led the Bulldogs with 9 points. 1/5

Upper Room 80 OS Lutheran 75

The Royals spoiled the homecoming of Jared Rhodin, who was expected to lead a Baldwin team ranked 6th in New York State this season. Osbel Caraballo had a big game for Upper Room with 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Posh Alexander led all scorers with 29 for OSL. The two teams will face off again this Sunday in the Gary Charles Hoops Classic at Adelphi. 1/4

#3 Hills West 86 Kings Park 79

The Colts needed a fourth quarter rally, led by Matthew Asenjo, to pick up a nice road win. Kings Park, who fell to 7-2 with the loss, had been under the radar, but showed they can play with the big boys. Cameron Jordan led all scorers, and finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists for Hills West and Asenjo with 17 points. Paul Cooper led the Kingsmen's balanced attack with 23 and Andrew Bianco added 19. 1/3/17

Wyandanch 69 SWR 43

Wyandanch has established itself as a Class A contender in Suffolk, and they drove that point home, rolling past previously undefeated Shoreham-Wading River. Long Island's leading scorer, Kayshawn Charles, finished with 27 points and 5 assists and Allen Evans added 10 points. Dean Stalzer had 10 points for SWR 1/3/17



​Long Island Nets 114 Erie 107

Our Long Island Nets NBDL team picked up another home win, featuring 6 double digit scorers led by Taurean Prince, who finished with 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 steals. STORY Prince starred at Baylor. Brentwood's JJ Moore finished with 15 points for the Nets, while Hicksville's John Petrucelli, who had 20 points the last time he faced his home town team at the Barclay's Center, did not play because players from the parent Orlando Magic were sent down to the Bayhawks on temporary assignment and needed to get work in before being recalled. 1/3



Baldwin 49 Harborfields 42

It looked like it might be a repeat of the Holy Trinity game, with the 5th ranked Bruins off to a slow start and the 3rd ranked and undefeated Green Tornadoes firing on all cylinders, but instead it turned out to be a flashback to the same gym and a big come from behind victory over Mount St. Michael, with Baldwin's swarming defense asserting itself and carrying them to a big win over a strong opponent. MORE LATER

Elmont 60 Brentwood 51

How do you figure this one? The defending Class A State Champion Spartans were without the lone returning major contributor from last season, All Long Island candidate KC Ndefo, and fresh off a loss to unheralded neighborhood rival Sewanhaka, but they rose to the occasion and knocked off the young, talented and 9th ranked Brentwood team. MORE LATER

Uniondale 71 Copiague 62

This might have been the most entertaining game of the day, with host and 10th ranked Uniondale pulling away for a nice win over a good Copiague team. As good as they are this season, watch out for the young Knights next year! MORE LATER

South Side 67 Central Islip 61

These are two teams you don’t want to see in the playoffs. South Side runs their offense with precision, disrupts you on the defensive end, and plays with passion, while Central Islip is a sleeping giant. The Cyclones had the upper hand almost the whole way, and look primed for the battles ahead in Nassau Conference A2.

MORE LATER

Smithtown West 56 Jericho 45

The Bulls looked in command after a 19-7 second quarter, but Jericho fought their way back into it before Smithtown pulled away down the stretch. MORE LATER



Woodhouse Leads SBU

Stony Brook 80 Hartford 66

If you've been lucky enough to have followed Harborfields grad Lucas Woodhouse throughout his career, there has never been a doubt about his talent. Not only did he lead his high school team to a New York State Championship, but he has also excelled in All-Star games and on travel teams since he was little with a strong all-around game and particular flair for distributing the ball. In fact, the only criticism I can ever recall hearing was that he might be too unselfish and should shoot more. The coaching staff of the Stony Brook Seawolves seems to have remedied that. Woodhouse has been on an offensive tear, scoring 18 points and handing out 6 assists last night and averaging 20.3 ppg over the last 7 games to lead Stony Brook to a 6 1 record and first place in the America East Conference, something that didn't seem possible after a 1-5 start. 1/19

